June 6 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital:

* Greenlight Capital comments on GM annual meeting results

* Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn, with respect to GM annual meeting, says "disappointed that shareholders have elected to maintain the status quo"

* Greenlight says GM should consider adding Leo Hindery and Will Thorndike or others with "similar financial market expertise" to its board in the future