May 15 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Inc:

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC CUTS SHARE STAKE IN ALTABA INC BY 20.4 PERCENT TO 1.8 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017 Source For the quarter ended Mar 31, 2018: bit.ly/2rInDBI Source For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: bit.ly/2nZmLXw