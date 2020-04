April 2 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Re Ltd:

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE LTD - DETERMINED THAT BEST COURSE OF ACTION IS TO CONTINUE ITS EXISTING BUSINESS PLAN

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE - AT THIS TIME STOCKHOLDER VALUE IS LIKELY TO BE BETTER ENHANCED ON STANDALONE BASIS THAN BY PURSUING DEAL WITH A THIRD PARTY

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE LTD - EXPANDED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES TO 5.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: