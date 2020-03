March 9 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Re Ltd:

* GREENLIGHT RE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.84

* COMPANY’S Q4 OF 2019 WAS IMPACTED BY CATASTROPHE LOSSES RELATED TO TYPHOONS HAGIBIS AND FAXAI

* FULLY DILUTED ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $12.88 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* CONTINUE TO EVALUATE VARIOUS OPTIONS

* QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS WERE $98.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO $135.1 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2018