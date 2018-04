BRIEF-Greenlight Capital Re Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $3.85

April 30 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Re Ltd:

* GREENLIGHT RE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $3.85

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-4.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF $175.1 MILLION, A DECREASE FROM $197.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017

* QTRLY NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS WERE $145.3 MILLION COMPARED TO $193.8 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

* QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $145.8 MILLION, A DECREASE FROM $151.9 MILLION REPORTED IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD