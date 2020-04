BRIEF-Greenlight Re Announces Preliminary Q1 Results

April 13 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Re Ltd:

* GREENLIGHT RE ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE LTD - PRELIMINARY Q1 NET LOSS PER SHARE EXPECTED OF $1.05 TO $1.19

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE LTD - PRELIMINARY Q1 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $107 MILLION TO $112 MILLION

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE LTD - PRELIMINARY Q1 NET PREMIUMS EARNED OF $109 MILLION TO $114 MILLION

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE LTD - EXPECTS A FULLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AS OF MARCH 31, OF $11.56 TO $11.69