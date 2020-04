April 29 (Reuters) - GreenMobility A/S:

* REG-GREENMOBILITY INTERIM REPORT Q1-2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ULTIMATELY Q1 WAS IMPACTED DIRECTLY BY COVID-19 RESULTING IN A TOTAL OF 161,113 TRIPS AND 88,839 CUSTOMERS.

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 6.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 7.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT LOSS DKK 10.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 6.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS REMAIN SUSPENDED