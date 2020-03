BRIEF-Greenmobility Update Regarding Impact Of Covid-19

March 20 (Reuters) - GreenMobility A/S:

* REG-GREENMOBILITY UPDATE REGARDING IMPACT OF COVID-19

* SUSPENDING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020, AS DURATION OF COVID-19 EFFECT IS CURRENTLY UNCERTAIN

* GREENMOBILITY IS CONTINUOUSLY EXPECTING LAUNCH IN SEVERAL NEW CITIES AS PLANNED, BUT TIMING WILL BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19

* AMBITION FOR A MAIN MARKET LISTING IN 2020 IS UNCHANGED

* EXPECTS A MAIN PART OF ITS COSTS TO BE COVERED BY GOVERNMENT ECONOMIC RELIEF PACKAGES

* INITIATED COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES AND DISCHARGE OF EMPLOYEES

* PROVIDING ITS SERVICE FREE OF CHARGE FOR DOCTORS AND NURSES, TO GET SAFELY TO AND FROM WORK

* GREENMOBILITY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE WITH ITS Q1 ANNOUNCEMENT ON APRIL 29

* ENTIRE GREENMOBILITY FLEET IS STILL OPERATIONAL AND AVAILABLE FOR CUSTOMERS