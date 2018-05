May 15 (Reuters) - Greenspace Brands Inc:

* GREENSPACE BRANDS INC. ANNOUNCES UPCOMING CFO DEPARTURE

* GREENSPACE BRANDS INC - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, KEITH JACKSON HAS RESIGNED EFFECTIVE MAY 26, 2018

* GREENSPACE BRANDS INC - CINDY LEUNG, VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

* GREENSPACE BRANDS INC - AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH IS CURRENTLY UNDERWAY