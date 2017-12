BRIEF-Greentech revises revenue forecast for 2017 to 60-64 mln euros

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Greentech Energy Systems A/S:

* ‍REVISED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR 2017​

* GREENTECH ENERGY SYSTEMS - ‍FY 2017 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS ARE ADJUSTED UPWARDS, WHILE PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED AT A LOWER LEVEL THAN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED​

* GREENTECH ENERGY- ‍PRODUCTION OVER 2017 WAS LOWER THAN EXPECTED, SHOULD BE IN LOWER RANGE, FROM 370 - 390 GWH TO 350 - 370 GWH​

* REVENUE EXPECTATION FOR ‍FY 2017 IS INCREASED FROM EUR 58 - 62M TO EUR 60 - 64M​

* ‍COMBINED EFFECT ON EBITDA IS AN IMPROVEMENT IN EXPECTED RANGE FROM EUR 39 - 43M TO EUR 42 - 46M FOR FY 2017​