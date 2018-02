Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF UP TO $200 MILLION OF ITS CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES - SEC FILING

* GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD SAYS IT WILL APPLY TO LIST ITS ADS ON THE NYSE UNDER THE SYMBOL “GHG”

* GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD - MORGAN STANLEY, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, AND UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE UNDERWRITES TO ITS IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2HSUkTO)