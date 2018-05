May 15 (Reuters) - GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 23.3 PERCENT TO RMB 204.9 MILLION

* COMPANY PROVIDED GUIDANCE FOR GROWTH IN FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF 20-25% FROM 2017

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB0.98 (US$0.16)

* REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM, WAS RMB124 IN Q1 OF 2018, REPRESENTING A 5.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: