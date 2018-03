March 26 (Reuters) - Greentree Hospitality Group Ltd :

* GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD SEES U.S. IPO 10.2 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES PRICED BETWEEN $16 AND $18 PER ADS - SEC FILING‍​

* GREENTREE HOSPITALITY GROUP LTD - IT HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED U.S. IPO OF UP TO 19.4 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES PRICED BETWEEN $16 AND $18 PER ADS