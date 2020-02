Feb 11 (Reuters) - Greenway Mining Group Ltd:

* OPERATING MINES OF GROUP LOCATED IN MYANMAR AND PRC WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAYS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* EPIDEMIC HAS ADVERSE EFFECTS ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* EXPECTED THAT SUSPENSION WILL CONTINUE FOR A PERIOD OF TIME UNTIL EPIDEMIC IS GRADUALLY CONTAINED