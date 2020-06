June 23 (Reuters) - Greenwich Lifesciences Inc:

* GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES SAYS IT ANTICIPATES THAT INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE WILL BE BETWEEN $7.50 AND $8.50 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES - OFFERING 1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN IPO