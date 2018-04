April 10 (Reuters) - GREENYARD NV:

* GREENYARD FRESH HAS ACQUIRED A 49% STAKE IN MOR INTERNATIONAL‍​

* COMPANY REALISED AROUND € 50M SALES IN 2017

* HAS THE OPTION TO BECOME MAJORITY OWNER IN THE FUTURE, ACQUISITION FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2HnaCnX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)