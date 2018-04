April 3 (Reuters) - GREENYARD NV:

* REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO OBTAIN 100% IN GREENYARD FRESH DIRECT BELGIUM.

* BEN DE PELSMAEKER WILL BECOME SHAREHOLDER OF GREENYARD AT 19,68 €/SHARE‍​

* AGREEMENT WITH BEN DE PELSMAEKER, HAS BEEN REACHED TO TAKE OVER HIS 49% STAKE IN THE COMPANY, FORMERLY CALLED ‘BEN FRESH’.

* BEN DE PELSMAEKER WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD GREENYARD FRESH DIRECT BELGIUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)