BRIEF-Greggs Plc Says Co Will Not Now Pay Previously-Announced Final Dividend For 2019

March 23 (Reuters) - Greggs PLC:

* GREGGS PLC - UPDATE ON TRADING AND IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* GREGGS PLC - PLANNING FOR CLOSURE OF OUR SHOP ESTATE BY CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON TUESDAY 24 MARCH

* GREGGS PLC - INTEND TO MAINTAIN EMPLOYMENT OF COLLEAGUES AT FULL CONTRACT HOURS FOR AS LONG AS IS PRACTICABLE

* GREGGS - SHOPS WILL BE CLOSED FOR A PERIOD GREGGS WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE SUPPORT TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITIES BY DISTRIBUTING ANY REMAINING UNSOLD FOOD

* GREGGS PLC - NOT NOW PAY PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* GREGGS PLC - HAVE STOPPED PROGRAMME OF SHARE PURCHASES BY OUR EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST

* GREGGS PLC - WILL BE ASKING OUR LANDLORDS TO ACCEPT A MONTHLY, AS OPPOSED TO QUARTERLY, PAYMENT BASIS FROM JUNE.

* GREGGS PLC - PROVIDING FORWARD GUIDANCE IS IMPOSSIBLE IN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

* GREGGS PLC - SUSPENSION OF DIVIDEND AND SHARE PURCHASE WILL AVOID AROUND £40 MILLION OF CASH OUTGOINGS THIS YEAR

* GREGGS PLC - BOARD NO LONGER EXPECTS TO MAKE YEAR-ON-YEAR PROFIT PROGRESS

* GREGGS PLC - PROCESS OF ARRANGING FINANCING TO COVER POSSIBILITY OF A CLOSURE PERIOD OF ANYTHING FROM SIX WEEKS TO THREE MONTHS

* GREGGS PLC - IN SUPPLY CHAIN, WILL ONLY SPEND WHERE NECESSARY TO MAINTAIN CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND WILL DELAY BUILDING WORK

* GREGGS PLC - EXPECT TO REMOVE £45 MILLION FROM THIS YEAR’S PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAMME.

* GREGGS - TWO-WEEKS AFTER 29 FEB CO-MANAGED SHOP LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH AVERAGED 4.1% AND IN MOST RECENT WEEK TO 21 MARCH 9.9% DECLINE