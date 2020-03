March 17 (Reuters) - Greif Nigeria Plc:

* GREIF NIGERIA PLC - DUE TO THE CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK, CO ANNOUNCED A TRAVEL BAN FOR ALL ITS EMPLOYEES

* GREIF NIGERIA - AGM POSTPONED BY THE BOARD AND RESCHEDULED TO THE MEETING TO HOLD ON TUESDAY, 23RD JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: