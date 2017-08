June 30 (Reuters) - GRENKE AG:

* EXECUTES RESOLVED CAPITAL INCREASE FROM COMPANY FUNDS AND SUBSEQUENT STOCK SPLIT

* ‍ALL SHARES WILL BE FULLY ENTITLED TO A DIVIDEND FOR CURRENT 2017 FISCAL YEAR​

* ‍AFTER COMPLETION OF STOCK SPLIT, THERE WILL BE A CORRESPONDING TWO-THIRDS REDUCTION IN PRICE OF GRENKE SHARES​