April 27 (Reuters) - GRENKE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: GRENKE’S GROWTH CONTINUES IN THE FIRST QUARTER AND INCREASES NET PROFIT

* Q1 NET PROFIT ROSE 20.6 PERCENT TO 30.2 MILLION EUR

* NET INTEREST INCOME UP 14.5% FROM EUR 59.1 MILLION IN Q1 OF PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 67.7 MILLION IN REPORTING QUARTER

* Q1'S OPERATING RESULT EXCEEDED PREVIOUS YEAR'S FIGURE OF EUR 31.8 MILLION BY 15.7% AND REACHED EUR 36.8 MILLION