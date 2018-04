April 4 (Reuters) - GRENKE AG:

* THE YEAR STARTS OFF SUCCESSFULLY WITH ROBUST NEW BUSINESS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 NEW BUSINESS AT GRENKE GROUP LEASING INCREASED 23.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 549.2 MILLION (3M-2017: EUR 445.6 MILLION)

* Q1 NEW BUSINESS AT GRENKE GROUP FACTORING EUR 116.8 MILLION (3M-2017: EUR 97.7 MILLION)