BRIEF-Grenke Reports First Pickup In New Business In June

July 2 (Reuters) - Grenke AG:

* GRENKE MAINTAINS ITS POSITION IN Q2 2020 AND SEES THE FIRST PICKUP IN NEW LEASING BUSINESS

* NEW BUSINESS AT GRENKE GROUP LEASING AMOUNTS TO EUR 402.3 MILLION (-45.2% COMPARED TO Q2 2019)

* SUBDUED DEVELOPMENT IN APRIL AND MAY WITH FIRST SIGNS OF RECOVERY EMERGING IN JUNE

* CONSOLIDATED GROUP CM2 MARGIN INCREASES TO 17.5% (Q2 2019: 16.6%)

* NEW BUSINESS WAS WITHIN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY 50% OF NEW BUSINESS VOLUME PLANNED AT BEGINNING OF YEAR PRIOR TO OUTBREAK OF PANDEMIC

* SEEING THAT SITUATION IN SEVERAL REGIONS HAS EASED SOMEWHAT

* FIRST PICKUP IN NEW BUSINESS IN JUNE

* TOO SOON TO ASSESS AS TO WHETHER AND HOW QUICKLY WE WILL MOVE TOWARDS NORMALISATION

* GERMANY CLEARLY OUTPERFORMED IN Q2 OF 2020 COMPARED TO EUROPE’S OTHER REGIONS

* LIQUIDITY GIVES US PEACE OF MIND AND FLEXIBILITY

* DUE TO INCREASED DEMAND FOR KFW DEVELOPMENT LOANS, SME NEW LENDING BUSINESS OF GRENKE BANK AT EUR 54.2 MILLION

* SCOPE AND EXTENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GRENKE GROUP’S FURTHER BUSINESS AND EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT CANNOT BE RELIABLY ESTIMATED

* WILL UPDATE ITS FORECAST ONCE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC CAN BE SUFFICIENTLY DETERMINED Source text for Eikon: (Berlin Speed Desk)