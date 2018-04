BRIEF-Grenville Strategic Royalty Names Robb McLarty Interim CEO

April 23 (Reuters) - Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp :

* GRENVILLE STRATEGIC ROYALTY ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES AND EXPANSION OF RELATIONSHIP WITH BOARDWALKTECH, INC.

* GRENVILLE STRATEGIC ROYALTY CORP - ROBB MCLARTY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AND ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* GRENVILLE STRATEGIC ROYALTY CORP - STEVE PARRY WILL BE ASSUMING AN ADVISORY ROLE WITH COMPANY, AND WILL BE RESIGNING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)