May 2 (Reuters) - Gresham House PLC:

* GRESHAM HOUSE PLC SAYS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF FIM SERVICES LIMITED FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF UP TO £25.0 MILLION ON A CASH-FREE, DEBT-FREE BASIS

* ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO RAISE ABOUT £15.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)