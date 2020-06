June 23 (Reuters) - Gresham House Strategic PLC:

* GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC - FY NAV OF 1,062.2 PENCE/SHARE, DOWN 14.3% DURING PERIOD

* GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC - REAFFIRMS 15% DIVIDEND INCREASE FOR FY2020/21, REPEATING PRIOR YEAR COMMITMENT

* GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC - FINAL DIVIDEND OF 12.8 PENCE PER SHARE PROPOSED