April 6 (Reuters) - Gresham House Strategic PLC:

* GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC - TO VARYING DEGREES ALL PORTFOLIO COS WILL BE IMPACTED BY FIRST ORDER AND KNOCK-ON EFFECTS OF THIS ENFORCED ECONOMIC SHUTDOWN

* GRESHAM HOUSE STRATEGIC PLC - FINANCIAL REQUIREMENTS OF COMPANIES DUE TO COVID-19 WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT DURING REST OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: