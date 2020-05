May 14 (Reuters) - Gresham Technologies PLC:

* GRESHAM TECHNOLOGIES PLC - REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUR ABILITY TO ACHIEVE FY2020 GUIDANCE FOR GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH EBITDA

* GRESHAM TECHNOLOGIES-OVERALL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP'S ABILITY TO GENERATE NEW REVENUES TO LEVELS ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR FY2020 REMAINS UNCLEAR