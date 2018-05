May 11 (Reuters) - Gridsum Holding Inc:

* GRIDSUM ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF A SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO EVALUATE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL

* GRIDSUM HOLDING - IN RESPONSE TO NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM FUTUREX CAPITAL, BOARD FORMED SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO EVALUATE PROPOSAL, OTHER ALTERNATIVES

* GRIDSUM HOLDING - NO DECISIONS BEEN MADE BY SPECIAL COMMITTEE WITH RESPECT TO CO'S RESPONSE TO THE PROPOSAL OR ANY OTHER ALTERNATIVE TRANSACTION