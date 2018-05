May 1 (Reuters) - Gridsum Holding Inc:

* GRIDSUM ANNOUNCES PROPOSED INVESTMENT FROM FUTUREX CAPITAL

* GRIDSUM HOLDING - ON APRIL 30, 2018, ENTERED CONVERTIBLE NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FUTUREX INNOVATION SPC

* GRIDSUM HOLDING - FUTUREX INNOVATION SPC WILL PURCHASE FROM CO A CONVERTIBLE NOTE IN PRINCIPAL VALUE OF $40 MILLION FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $40 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: