May 8 (Reuters) - Gridsum Holding Inc:

* GRIDSUM ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF PRELIMINARY NON-BINDING PROPOSAL

* GRIDSUM - GOT PRELIMINARY PROPOSAL FROM FUTUREX CAPITAL TO BUY ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CO IT DOES NOT ALREADY OWN FOR $8.70/ADS IN CASH

* GRIDSUM - FUTUREX CAPITAL INTENDS TO FUND PROPOSED DEAL PRIMARILY WITH EQUITY CAPITAL AND POSSIBLY SOME DEBT CAPITAL