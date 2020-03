BRIEF-Grieg Seafood: Business Update On Impact Of COVID-19 Outbreak

March 17 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood ASA:

* REG-GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: BUSINESS UPDATE ON IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SO FAR, SALMON IS HARVESTED ACCORDING TO PLAN, AND WE WILL WORK RELENTLESSLY TO KEEP OUR HARVESTING SCHEDULE ALSO IN COMING TIME

* BASED ON CURRENT SITUATION, COMPANY WILL HARVEST ACCORDING TO Q1 GUIDING OF 16 800 TONNES, AND COMPANY’S VOLUME TARGET FOR 2020 REMAINS IN PLACE

* LIGHT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WE HAVE TO POSTPONE OUR CAPITAL MARKETS DAY, WHICH WAS PLANNED FOR JUNE 10. 2020

* WE WILL FOLLOW COVID-19 DEVELOPMENTS AND ANNOUNCE A NEW DATE AT A LATER TIME