Nov 8 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Q3 earnings presentation on Wednesday:

* CEO Andreas Kvarme says “clear target” of raising output to 100,000 tonnes in 2020 (from 66,000 tonnes in 2017)

* Raising capacity utilisation is main focus, company is now at 77 pct of capacity

* Clear goal of cost level in line with, or below, industry average