December 29, 2017 / 10:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Grieg Seafood wins conditional approval of "Blue Farm" development project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood:

* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has granted Grieg Seafood conditional approval for its “Blue Farm” salmon development concept

* Grieg Seafood has applied for 10 development licenses, each of 780 tonnes of salmon, to use for its “Blue Farm” concept

* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries says the next step in the process is to decide how many development licenses it will hand out to Grieg’s “Blue Farm” concept

* Development licenses are part of an initiative by the Norwegian Industry and Fisheries Ministry to spur growth in Norway’s salmon production

* To be awarded a license under the scheme, companies must show that their plans bring technological innovation while also adhering to strict environmental and animal welfare procedures Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

