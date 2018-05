May 10 (Reuters) - Griffin Industrial Realty Inc:

* GRIFFIN ANNOUNCES AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING PROGRAM

* GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC - FILED PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT UNDER WHICH IT MAY ISSUE, SELL, FROM TIME TO TIME, UP TO $30 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK

* GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC - EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES