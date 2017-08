July 28 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV

* SAYS‍ MAŁGORZATA TUREK REPLACES DOROTA WYSOKIŃSKA-KUZDRA AS CEO​

* SAYS‍ WYSOKIŃSKA-KUZDRA RESIGNED ON JULY 28 FROM BEING CEO​ WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)