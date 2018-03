March 14 (Reuters) - Griffin Premium:

* SHAREHOLDERES TO VOTE ON DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.07 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FY 2017

* IF MAX. AMOUNT OF ADDITIONAL ISSUE AUTHORIZATION WILL BE EXECUTED, SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02PER SHARE

* SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)