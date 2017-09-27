FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Griffon Corpo announces pricing of $275 mln add-on offering of senior notes
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Griffon Corpo announces pricing of $275 mln add-on offering of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Griffon Corp

* Griffon Corporation announces pricing of $275 million add-on offering of senior notes

* Griffon Corp - ‍pricing of $275 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.25 pct senior notes due 2022​

* Griffon Corp - ‍senior notes due 2022 priced equal to 101 pct of face value, plus accrued interest from September 1, 2017​

* Griffon Corp - ‍size of offering was increased to $275 million from previously announced $200 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.