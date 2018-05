May 21 (Reuters) - Griffon Corp:

* GRIFFON CORPORATION RECEIVES ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR CORNELLCOOKSON ACQUISITION

* GRIFFON CORP - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY JUNE 2018

* GRIFFON - FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST ACT RELATED TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ITS UNIT OF CORNELLCOOKSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: