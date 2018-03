March 5 (Reuters) - Grifols Sa:

* GRIFOLS - ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S.

* GRIFOLS - IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA

* GRIFOLS - ‍EXPANSION INCLUDES 2 NEW PRODUCTION LINES OF IV SOLUTIONS, ENABLING BARCELONA PLANT TO ADD PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY 20 MILLION UNITS​