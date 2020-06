June 10 (Reuters) - Grifols SA:

* ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH HOLOGIC INC TO INCREASE THE COUNTRY’S TESTING CAPACITY FOR COVID-19

* SAYS WILL BE ABLE TO EXTEND SALES OF ITS PROCLEIX SARS COV-2 ASSAY INTO MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TESTING LABORATORIES IN SPAIN AS PART OF THE COLLABORATION Source text: bit.ly/30qZxh7 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)