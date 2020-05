May 5 (Reuters) - Grifols SA:

* COMPLETES DEVELOPMENT OF VERY HIGH SENSITIVITY MOLECULAR TEST TO DETECT SARS-COV-2 VIRUS

* SAYS HAS A PRODUCTIVE CAPACITY OF ONE MILLION TESTS WEEKLY IN ITS PLANT IN SAN DIEGO, U.S.

* MOLECULAR TEST WILL ALSO PERMIT TESTING OF POOLS OF SAMPLES, MULTIPLYING THE CAPACITY OF TESTING THE POPULATION Source text: bit.ly/3bafrOx Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)