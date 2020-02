Feb 27 (Reuters) - Grifols SA:

* WORKFORCE INCREASES 13% TO MORE THAN 24,000 PEOPLE IN 2019

* CONFIRMS ITS COMMITMENT TO REDUCE THE NET DEBT RATIO, WHICH DECREASES TO 4.17X

* IN FY 2019 BIOSCIENCE DIVISION INCREASED REVENUES BY 13.6% TO EUR 3.99 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS REMAINS COMMITTED TO COMPENSATING SHAREHOLDERS WITH DIVIDEND, PAY-OUT OF 40%