July 28 (Reuters) - GRIFOLS SA:

* H1 NET PROFIT 277.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 264.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA 644.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 553.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET REVENUE 2.19 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.95 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INVESTMENT IN R+D UP 19 PERCENT AT 129.3 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)