BRIEF-Grifols Plasma Centers, Industrial And commercial Sites Open Amid Global Health Crisis

April 21 (Reuters) - Grifols SA:

* AMID CURRENT GLOBAL HEALTH CRISIS CAUSED BY COVID-19, GRIFOLS’ PLASMA CENTERS, INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL SITES REMAIN OPERATIONAL

* ALLOCATED 60.2 MILLION EUROS TO CAPITAL INVESTMENTS (CAPEX) IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPANY HAD 638 MILLION EUROS IN CASH POSITIONS AND ABOUT 570 MILLION EUROS IN UNDRAWN LINES OF CREDIT, PLACING ITS LIQUIDITY POSITION ABOVE 1.20 BILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2KnWgGh Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)