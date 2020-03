March 27 (Reuters) - Grifols SA:

* SAYS ALL LEGAL REQUIREMENTS REQUESTED BY CHINA AND U.S. FOR CLOSING OF TRANSACTION BETWEEN SHANGHAI RAAS BLOOD PRODUCTS CO. LTD. AND GRIFOLS HAVE BEEN CONSUMMATED

* SAYS HAS RIGHT TO NOMINATE 3 DIRECTORS IN SR AND SR HAS THE RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS IN GRIFOLS DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTIONS