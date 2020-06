June 8 (Reuters) - Grifols SA:

* SAYS HAS ESTIMATED A TOTAL IMPACT OF 200 MILLION EUROS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2020

* SAYS IMPACT WILL BE RECOGNISED ON GROSS MARGIN LINE OF CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

* IT HAS IMPLEMENTED A CONTAINMENT PLAN OF NON-STRUCTURAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT

* PLAN ESTIMATED TO HAVE POSITIVE EFFECT OF 100 MILLION EUROS ON THE CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS OF FY2020