Feb 18 (Reuters) - Grifols SA:

* SAYS EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET WITH PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND (PIF) OF KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

* SAYS BOTH PARTIES SHALL INCORPORATE A JOINT VENTURE IN ORDER TO DEVELOP A PLASMA COLLECTION NETWORK, A PLASMA FRACTIONATION FACILITY AND A PURIFICATION PLANT IN SAUDI ARABIA

* SAYS THE JV WILL BE JOINTLY OWNED BY GRIFOLS AND PIF Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2SVe0wA Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)