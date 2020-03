March 20 (Reuters) - Grifols SA:

* SAYS ALL EFFORTS ACROSS SUPPLY CHAIN ALLOW THE COMPANY TO PROVIDE UNINTERRUPTED SUPPLY OF ITS PRODUCTS WITH, AT LEAST, HALF A YEAR WORTH INVENTORY ON HAND OF PLASMA AND ITS KEY PROTEINS GLOBALLY

* SAYS COMPANY IS CONTINUOUSLY TRACKING ANY IMPACT IT COULD HAVE ON ITS OPERATIONS, AT THIS STAGE ALL GRIFOLS’ FACILITIES ARE OPERATIONAL Source text: bit.ly/2QylKEd Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)