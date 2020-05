May 7 (Reuters) - Grifols SA:

* SAYS HAS SIGNED WITH BANKS THAT WERE PART OF ITS DEBT REFINANCING IN NOV 2019 AN UPSIZE OF ITS MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FROM $500 MILLION TO $1 BILLION

* SAYS PURPOSE OF UPSIZE OF RCF IS TO REINFORCE THE LIQUIDITY POSITION OF THE COMPANY TO REACH AN AMOUNT UP TO 1.70 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS MATURITY IN NOVEMBER 2025